NavAlt bags Kerala government order for solar ferry boats

The Kochi-based Solar and (NavAlt) has received orders for more solar boats from the government after completing a successful two-year run in the state of the country's first sun-powered ferry, the company said on Monday.

The 75-passenger ongoing solar-powered transport in Vaikom plying in Kerala's backwaters has helped the save Rs 40 lakh on diesel costs, or the equivalent of 58,000 litres in this period, said in a statement.

" is recognised as the best solution for water transport by the government and has received an order from the state for more solar boats of similar and higher capacity," it said.

The private sector firm said it has received orders for supplying two solar ferries of 75-passenger capacity each and one that can carry 100 passengers.

A said that it has also won a government tender for supplying a similar boat which is currently under construction.

"In states like Goa, Kerala, Telangana, and Assam, the water transport framework is huge and it can be broadly utilised. The company is under process to introduce more solar boats in other states," the statement said.

Regarding the ferry, the company said the main cost that the state has incurred over the 2 years of running it is the power charge at an aggregate of Rs 1.31 lakh.

"The all-out savings is about Rs. 40,80,000," it said.

"In our guide ahead, NavAlt has plans to build fishing boats, hydrogen boats, and solar and wind maritime yatches," NavAlt founder and said.

NavAlt is a joint venture floated by Indian firm and Construction along with two French companies Alternatives Energies and

--IANS

bc/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)