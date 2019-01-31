NCP demands ban on Hindu group for insulting Mahatma Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
13 booked for firing air shots at Mahatma Gandhi's effigy
Aligarh: Case against Hindu Mahasabha members for glorifying Nathuram Godse
Gandhi Jayanti celebrated in Bengal
Gandhi rooted for secularism, successfully forged Hindu-Muslim unity: Historians
China welcomes all pilgrims from India: Envoy
-
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday staged a silent protest to condemn the insult meted out to Mahatma Gandhi by activists of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha in Aligarh on Wednesday.
NCP Thane chief Anand Paranjpe condemned the "recreation of the assassination" of Gandhi by the ABHM national Secretary Puja Shakun Pandey on the occasion of Martys' Day on Wednesday.
"The ABHM should be immediately banned and the government must arrest Pandey and her associates under charges of treason for insulting the Father of the Nation by such abhorrent acts," Paranjpe demanded.
At the ABHM event on Wednesday, Pandey 'shot' at an effigy of Gandhi from which 'blood' oozed out. The activists cheered, distributed sweets and raised slogans in favour of Gandhi's assassin, Nathuram Godse.
The NCP leader said this shocking incident proved that the Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was only wearing a mask (mukhauta) of the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi but in their hearts they were actually guided by Godse's principles.
"This country is still inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and his preaching of peace and non-violence... It can never be overshadowed by the action of Godse or his followers. The government must book them for treason for this blatant anti-national act and also ban the ABHM," Paranjpe said.
The ABHM, a breakaway group of the original Hindu Mahasabha, with which Godse was allegedly associated, always 'celebrates' Gandhi's death as 'Shaurya Divas' extolling his assassin.
After a video of Wednesday's 'celebrations' and mock 'killing' of Gandhi's effigy went viral, it attracted widespread condemnation.
Hundreds of NCP activists converged near a statue of Gandhi in the city, many sporting black bands, and sat on a silent protest on Thursday afternoon.
--IANS
qn/oeb/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU