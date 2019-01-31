NCP demands ban on Hindu group for insulting Mahatma Gandhi

The on Thursday staged a silent protest to condemn the insult meted out to by of the Akhil Bharat in Aligarh on Wednesday.

condemned the "recreation of the assassination" of Gandhi by the on the occasion of Martys' Day on Wednesday.

"The should be immediately banned and the government must arrest Pandey and her associates under charges of treason for insulting the Father of the Nation by such abhorrent acts," Paranjpe demanded.

At the event on Wednesday, Pandey 'shot' at an effigy of Gandhi from which 'blood' oozed out. The cheered, distributed sweets and raised slogans in favour of Gandhi's assassin,

The said this shocking incident proved that the government led by was only wearing a mask (mukhauta) of the ideals of but in their hearts they were actually guided by Godse's principles.

"This country is still inspired by and his preaching of peace and non-violence... It can never be overshadowed by the action of Godse or his followers. The government must book them for treason for this blatant anti-national act and also ban the ABHM," Paranjpe said.

The ABHM, a group of the original Hindu Mahasabha, with which Godse was allegedly associated, always 'celebrates' Gandhi's death as 'Shaurya Divas' extolling his assassin.

After a video of Wednesday's 'celebrations' and mock 'killing' of Gandhi's effigy went viral, it attracted widespread condemnation.

Hundreds of converged near a statue of Gandhi in the city, many sporting black bands, and sat on a silent protest on Thursday afternoon.

