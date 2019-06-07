Neil thanks Adah for bringing 'madness' to 'Bypass Road'

has wrapped up shooting for "Bypass Road" and her co-star Neil thanked her for her "constant madness".

shared a still from the film on and captioned it: "Why aren't you in this picture Neil, Naman... it's a wrap for me on 'Bypass Road'. See you on 'Bypass Road'."

Neil also shared the same photograph and wrote: "It's a wrap for Thank you for your constant madness, thank you for getting soul to the film with your beautifully etched character."

"Bypass Road" marks the directorial debut of Neil's younger brother Naman Neil has turned a with the film and will essay the role of a paraplegic in the film.

The film, which also features and Rajit Kapur, is a thriller drama jointly produced by and of MIRAJ.

--IANS

dc/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)