Netflix brings 'Smart Download' feature for iOS users

Digital content streaming platform on Friday rolled out the "Smart Downloads" feature for users to help them manage their downloaded titles on the app.

The feature which was made available for users in July 2018, deletes downloaded episodes after they have been watched and automatically downloads the next one.

" users can get the convenience of 'Smart Downloads' spending less time managing their downloads and more time watching," the company said in a statement.

While connected to the Wi-Fi, the opt-in feature now works on Android, Windows 10 ond devices.

Users also have the choice to opt-out of this feature, the company added.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in the US, is one of the largest with over 5 million Indian users and 137 million global users.

