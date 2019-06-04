Nipah: Harsh Vardhan assures Kerala of Centre's support

The National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, on Tuesday confirmed that a Kerala youth being treated near Kochi has tested positive for Nipah virus (NIV). Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan immediately held an urgent meeting here and assured the state of Centre's support.
He spoke to state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, and discussed the situation, according to a Ministry statement.
A central team of six officers has already reached for epidemiological investigation protocol, contact tracing for early detection of suspects, testing protocols for suspects and review of isolation facilities.
A Control Room has been set up and NCDC Strategic Health Operations Centre (SHOC) was activated with phone number 011-23978046, the statement said.
A team from NIV, Pune (ICMR) with Monoclonal Antibodies was set to reach Ernakullam. A team from NIV for testing bats for Nipah virus was also dispatched. The Union Minister also spoke to the Director General Forest.
