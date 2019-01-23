North Korea names new interlocutor for talks with US

North Korea's former to has been named the new interlocutor to lead negotiations with ahead of the second summit between US and leader Kim Jong-un, the media reported.

Citing an unnamed source, news agency reported on Tuesday that will be the new counterpart to Stephen Biegun, the for North

replaces Choe Son-hui, the and a seasoned diplomat, who played a key role in preparations for first summit between Trump and in June 2018.

The news agency said the new interlocutor was part of the delegation accompanying former North Korean military intelligence chief, Kim Yong-chol, to last week to meet Trump and US and finalize details of the second summit.

The second summit between Trump and is expected by the end of February. has been reported to be the likely venue.

The reason behind the new appointment was not known immediately but Pompeo had indirectly referred to it in on Tuesday, saying Biegun had an opportunity to meet his "newly designated counterpart" in Washington, news reported.

Choe has had extensive experience in dealing with the US and had taken part in talks held in the 1990s and in the last decade.

Kim Hyok-chol was the first and only North Korean to He headed North Korea's diplomatic mission in since it opened its doors for the first time in January 2004, and was until September 2017, when he was expelled in response to repeated nuclear and missile tests by

North Korean and US officials have expressed hope that the second summit between Trump and will restart denuclearization talks.

In the first summit in in June, the two agreed to work for the denuclearization of the regime in exchange for security guarantees from but there has hardly been any progress due to the lack of a roadmap.

