Panama name nine World Cup players for Brazil friendly

has included nine players from the country's World Cup squad in his 18-man list for a friendly against later this month.

Among them are Alaves midfielder Jose Rodriguez, New York Red Bulls defender and Ernesto Walker, the Federation said on Monday, reports

The squad also includes uncapped 20-year-old right-back Cesar Blackman, who plays his club for Slovakia's 1904.

The match, to be played at Porto's Estadio do Dragao on March 23, will be Panama's first since former Paris Saint-Germain striker replaced Englishman as head last month.

lost each of their three group matches at in Russia, the team's first appearance in football's showpiece tournament.

--IANS

gau/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)