Paper leaked, Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test cancelled

The (BSE) cancelled the Eligibility Test (OTET) and ordered a probe after its question paper leaked on on Wednesday.

The OTET question paper went viral on the while the first sitting of the test was underway on Wednesday. The exam was scheduled to be held in two shifts.

While the first shift of the exam was conducted from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., the second was scheduled for 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

A staggering 1.12 lakh aspiring teachers were scheduled to appear for the OTET exam in 250 examination centres across the state.

