JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Microsoft to set up 10 AI labs, train 5 lakh youth in India

BJP targeting over 50% vote share in UP: Nadda

Business Standard

Paper leaked, Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test cancelled

IANS  |  Bhubaneswar 

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) cancelled the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) and ordered a probe after its question paper leaked on social media on Wednesday.

The OTET question paper went viral on the social media while the first sitting of the test was underway on Wednesday. The exam was scheduled to be held in two shifts.

While the first shift of the exam was conducted from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., the second was scheduled for 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

A staggering 1.12 lakh aspiring teachers were scheduled to appear for the OTET exam in 250 examination centres across the state.

--IANS

cd/in/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 14:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements