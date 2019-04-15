Paris' iconic Notre Dame cathedral on fire, spire collapses

A fire at Paris's iconic Notre- on Monday has spread over the more than eight-century-old building, destroying its and a large part of its roof, said.

The cause of the fire was yet not known, but officials say it could be linked to renovation work at the 850-year-old heritage structure, the reported.

A major operation is under way to tackle the blaze, which broke out in the afternoon, and an area surrounding the building in central has been cleared, it quoted officials as saying.

reported that its had collapsed even as fire-fighters raced to tackle the blaze.

termed it a "terrible blaze" and urged people to cooperate with the fire-fighters while has cancelled his planned speech to the nation in light of the fire, which has engulfed the giant of the cathedral, an said.

Macron, in a tweet in French, said that he was "sad tonight to see this part of us burn."

US Donald Trump, in a tweet, said: "So horrible to watch the massive fire at Cathedral in Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!"

Last year, the in launched an urgent appeal for funds to save it after cracks began appearing in the structure of the popular tourist attraction.

--IANS

vd

