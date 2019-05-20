PDP worker attacked in Kulgam dies

-
A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) worker attacked by militants in Kulgam district, succumbed to injuries early on Monday in a Srinagar hospital, police said.
Muhammad Ismail Bhat, 69, was shot by militants late on Sunday in Zungalpora village.
He died at the super specialty Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Srinagar.
