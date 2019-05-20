JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Patient's kin attack doctor at Hyderabad hospital

'Game of Thrones' comes full circle for final goodbye

Business Standard

PDP worker attacked in Kulgam dies

IANS  |  Srinagar 

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) worker attacked by militants in Kulgam district, succumbed to injuries early on Monday in a Srinagar hospital, police said.

Muhammad Ismail Bhat, 69, was shot by militants late on Sunday in Zungalpora village.

He died at the super specialty Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Srinagar.

--IANS

sq/rs/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 15:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements