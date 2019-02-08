People's demands today more than their contribution: Bibek Debroy

Expectations of citizens today are disproportionate to what they contribute to the government coffers, as it collects just as much tax to GDP as the government used to in the time of Maurya, more than 2000 years back, Aayog member said here on Friday.

The said this during his address at the on the topic, 'The notion of governance in Mahabharata, Ramayana, and Purana'.

Citing Kautilya, otherwise known as Chanakya, he said the tax collected to total GDP, as calculated by the famous then, was 17 per cent, which is equal to what the gets even now.

"Now consider our demands. We want 10 per cent to go to infrastructure, six per cent for education, four per cent to go towards health... whenever we expect government to do anything implicitly there's a prioritisation of resources, we need to do this, we need to do that.

"And in terms of prioritisation... most of us will agree on defence and security of the nation, speedy dispute resolution, and This is exactly what Rajan (the virtutous king) did then," he said.

Debroy was invited by the for its third distinguished alumni lecture. He studied at the of the varsity.

Debroy, who is of the to the Prime Minister, also said that citizens since centuries "have abdicated their responsibility".

"Today if the government demands something from the people, there will be howls of protest... Don't expect government will take care of everything. All of us need to take responsibility, which is part of the Constitution also," he said.

Eminent scholar of art and dance Kapila Vatsyayan and have delivered the previous alumni lectures.

--IANS

vn/oeb/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)