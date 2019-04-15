Phoebe Waller-Bridge to enliven new 'Bond' film

"Fleabag" creator Waller-Bridge has been roped in to lend her offbeat style to the script of the new James film, known as of now as 25.

According to The Guardian, Waller-Bridge has been specifically requested by Daniel Craig, who plays 007, to bring her wit and quirkiness to the screenplay.

Craig, who lives in with his wife Rachel Weisz, is a fan of "Fleabag", which reached the end of its second series last week, and also of "Killing Eve", which Waller-Bridge developed.

Sources close to the film in the US said that while in she discussed with Craig how to improve the script of 25, which the 007 felt needed some "polishing", by introducing more humour and the offbeat style of writing she is best known for.

Before Waller-Bridge, there has only ever been one female - the Irish-born Johanna Harwood, who had been to Harry Saltzman, the along with (Barbara's late father). Saltzman then brought Harwood in to help with the screenplay of their first film, Dr No, and for the second, With Love.

