Piyush Goyal takes charge as Railway Minister

A day after being sworn in as Cabinet Minister, Goyal on Friday took charge as the for a second time and said that he will do more to improve passenger comfort and

"I want to thank for giving me the charge of the again. In last five years under his leadership the facilities in Railways and other things have witnessed immense change," Goyal told media after assuming charge here at the Rail Bhawan along with Angadi Suresh Channabasappa,

Goyal said: "In the next five years we will give more pace to facilities and bring more pace to infrastructure works and improve the and also increase freight transportation, so I have come here to take charge."

This is the second time that Goyal has been given the charge of the He first became in September 2017.

Channabasappa said that he will work under the guidance of Goyal and Modi.

--IANS

aks/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)