Police probe fake passport, travel papers fraud

The Delhi Police and the intelligence agencies are investigating the suspected passport fraud as several cases of people travelling on fake documents from Jordan to India have surfaced.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sanjay Bhatia said, "Earlier, two men travelling to Punjab at airport claimed their passports were retained by their employers in Jordan. We are investigating the network of these fake passports and visa makers. Earlier, we arrested persons who prepared fake documents from Karnal (Haryana) and Punjab."
As per the previous one month police record, six passengers were caught travelling on same passports at the IGI Airport here. In some cases, passengers were found travelling without passport from Jordan to India when they were checked by security officers, a police officer said.
Jordan offers Indian workers with valid passports visa amnesty to travel back to India when their visa lapses. There has been a rush to return home and laxity in the process of checking due to the rush, police said.
In one case, Punjab resident Gurvinder Singh was caught using passport of another person Gurjeet Singh who returned home three months ago. When Gurvinder was questioned, he disclosed about the illegal practice.
Officials said the security agencies and the police will raise this issue with the Ministry of External Affairs.
Two persons, Javed Ali and Manoj Kumar Sharma, were arrested for their involvement in preparing fake passports and visas for people travelling from Jordan, the UAE and other countries.
--IANS
sp/pgh/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU