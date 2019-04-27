Police probe fake passport, travel papers fraud

The and the intelligence agencies are investigating the suspected as several cases of people travelling on fake documents from to have surfaced.

of Police (DCP) said, "Earlier, two men travelling to at airport claimed their passports were retained by their employers in We are investigating the network of these fake passports and visa makers. Earlier, we arrested persons who prepared fake documents from Karnal (Haryana) and "

As per the previous one month police record, six passengers were caught travelling on same passports at the here. In some cases, passengers were found travelling without from to when they were checked by security officers, a said.

Jordan offers Indian workers with valid passports visa amnesty to travel back to when their visa lapses. There has been a rush to return home and laxity in the process of checking due to the rush, police said.

In one case, resident Gurvinder Singh was caught using of another person who returned home three months ago. When Gurvinder was questioned, he disclosed about the illegal practice.

Officials said the security agencies and the police will raise this issue with the

Two persons, and Manoj Kumar Sharma, were arrested for their involvement in preparing fake passports and visas for people travelling from Jordan, the UAE and other countries.

--IANS

sp/pgh/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)