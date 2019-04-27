Fire razes 40 shanties in east Delhi

A major fire on Saturday gutted as many as 40 shanties in Lalita Park in east Delhi, a said.

According to the Fire Service, a call reporting a fire in the Lalita Park area was received by its control room at 11 a.m.

"Thirteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot, which doused the fire at 12.10 p.m. No casualty has been reported," the said.

Prima facie it appeared that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in which 15 kept in the shanties exploded, the added.

