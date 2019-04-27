Fire razes 40 shanties in east Delhi

JUST IN
New Delhi 

A major fire on Saturday gutted as many as 40 shanties in Lalita Park in east Delhi, a fire official said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, a call reporting a fire in the Lalita Park area was received by its control room at 11 a.m.

"Thirteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot, which doused the fire at 12.10 p.m. No casualty has been reported," the official said.

Prima facie it appeared that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in which 15 gas cylinders kept in the shanties exploded, the official added.

Sat, April 27 2019.

