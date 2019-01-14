Pompeo cuts short Mideast tour over family funeral

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday cut short his Middle East tour over a family funeral, the media reported.
Pompeo arrived in the Saudi capital on Sunday as part of his regional tour that has already covered Egypt, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
The US State Department announced that Pompeo would return to the country after his visit to Oman, adding that he will visit Kuwait in the near future.
Kuwait was the last stop of Pompeo's tour where he was scheduled to attend the US-Kuwaiti Strategic Dialogue.
Pompeo's tour was aimed at discussing issues of common interest with Middle Eastern leaders, especially regional stability and fighting terrorism.
The top US official met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Monday and reviewed aspects of the strategic partnership between the two countries, the latest regional and international developments and the joint efforts being exerted towards them, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia tweeted that both sides agreed on the need for a redoubled effort for peace in Yemen.
"On Yemen, (Pompeo and the Crown Prince) agreed on need for continued de-escalation and adherence to Sweden agreements, especially ceasefire and redeployment in Hudaydah. A comprehensive political solution is only way to the end the conflict," the Embassy said.
