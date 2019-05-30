Rahul congratulates Jagan on taking oath as Andhra CM

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday congratulated Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on being sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.
"Congratulations to Jagan Reddyji on being sworn in as the CM of Andhra Pradesh. My best wishes to him, his new team of ministers and to all the people of the state," Gandhi said in a tweet.
Andhra Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan administered Jagan Reddy the oath of office and secrecy at a public ceremony held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada earlier on Thursday.
He will replace N. Chandrababu Naidu.
His party YSRCP won 151 seats out of 175 in the Assembly elections.
--IANS
