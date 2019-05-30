Rahul congratulates Jagan on taking oath as Andhra CM

on Thursday congratulated Y.S. Jaganmohan on being sworn in as the new of

"Congratulations to Jagan Reddyji on being sworn in as the CM of My best wishes to him, his new team of ministers and to all the people of the state," Gandhi said in a tweet.

administered Jagan the oath of office and secrecy at a public ceremony held at the in earlier on Thursday.

He will replace N. Chandrababu Naidu.

His party YSRCP won 151 seats out of 175 in the Assembly elections.

--IANS

