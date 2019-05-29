Rahul feared Amethi, so came to Kerala: Vijayan

Vijayan, whose Left was routed in the elections, on Wednesday slammed and told the not to go overboard with their sweeping win in the state.

Replying to the ongoing debate in the Assembly, Vijayan said the had nothing to brag about if one looks at the performance of the party at the national level.

"When Rahul decided to contest from Kerala, all we asked was one question: whom are you fighting? Gandhi feared Amethi and hence he came to And it was one such candidate who was projected to lead the country," Vijayan said in the Assembly.

"A smokescreen was created here that is going to form the government at the Centre. A good number of our supporters were misled," said Vijayan.

The said the position his government took on the Sabarimala issue was based on the judgment and any government can only abide by the ruling.

The Congress-led UDF won 19 of the 20 seats in The CPI-M bagged one seat but the BJP failed to open its account.

--IANS

sg/mr

