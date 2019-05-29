BJP demands withdrawal of FIR against Kannada editor

Condemning the intolerance of the government towards the media, on Wednesday urged to withdraw the FIR filed against a over an article criticizing the Chief Minister's son

"The FIR against 'Vishwavahini' should be withdrawn as it amounts to abuse of power and interference in the freedom of press," Krishna said in a statement here.

The FIR was booked on Monday after Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) filed a complaint at a police station against Bhat for reporting on May 25 that blamed former for his defeat in the Lok Sabha election.

"I don't understand the need for a to make his crony file a complaint and order the police to book a case against the of a leading Kannada daily instead of refuting the news story and clarifying what actually transpired between his son (Nikhil) and his father (Gowda) on the phone," said Krishna in the statement.

According to the article, which Bhat claimed was based on reliable sources, an inebriated had shouted at Gowda senior at the latter's residence for not ensuring his victory from and failing to prevent leaders from campaigning for the Independent (Sumalatha Ambareesh) and voting in favour of her.

Multilingual South Indian Sumalatha won the high-profile seat by a margin of 1,25,876 votes in the otherwise JD-S bastion, about 100 km southwest of Bengaluru in the old Mysuru region.

Noting that the authoritarian act of the police at the behest of the was a sign of frustration over the ignominious defeat, Krishna said the "undemocratic and dictatorial attitude" was dangerous to the independent functioning of the

Krishna, 87, who hails from Maddur in district, joined the BJP in March 2018 after quitting the in January 2018. He campaigned for Sumalatha.

Nikhil was a in Mandya where the politically powerful Vokkaliga community to which the Gowda clan belongs is a dominant force.

Of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, a resurgent BJP won 25 while the JD-S and won only one each to retain Bangalore Rural and Hassan, where Nikhil's cousin brother defeated BJP's A Manju.

