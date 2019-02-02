Rajasthan Congress duping youths: BJP

The BJP on Saturday accused the Congress-led government of duping youngsters of the state by making false promises.

"The promised to give unemployment allowance to the unemployed youths of the state. However, now it is giving this allowance to only one lakh youths, which is a clear failure of the government to keep its promises," said former and BJP MLA while addressing a press conference here.

Also the has promised to give Rs 3,500 to the unemployed youths of the state, but now it is giving only Rs 3,000 to around one lakh unemployed boys at a time when there are around 33 lakh uneducated youths in state according to the CMIE (Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy), Rathore said.

Eventually the youths are quite anguished with the ifs and buts adopted by the to fulfil its promises made to them in its manifesto, he said.

Rathore also accused the of sitting with folded hands when broke out in state. He said that 82 people have lost their lives to the virus while 8 farmers have died in the state due to cold conditions.

