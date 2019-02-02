Modi to inaugurate projects in J&K

Modi will visit Jammu, and on Sunday to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various development projects there.

He will also inspect in

Modi will unveil the plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone for AIIMS, Vijaypur and AIIMS, Awantipora, which "would transform the healthcare facilities, health and training in the region".

He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of of Mass Communication at

He will also launch University of Ladakh, which will be the first ever University in Ladakh region, established under Act 2018.

It will be a cluster university comprising of degree colleges of Leh, Kargil, Nubra, Zanskar, Drass and Khaltsi. The university will have administrative offices at and Kargil.

Modi will also digitally launch various projects under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

