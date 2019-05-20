Realme C2: Enters Xiaomi's den in budget segment

Competing neck and neck with its Chinese counterpart Xiaomi, has now launched C2 in to take on 6A in the budget segment.

The device is priced at Rs 5,999 for the 2GB+16GB model and Rs 7,999 for the 3GB+32GB option.

When it comes to pricing, has done a fair job. Here is what we think about the phone.

The back body features fancy quadrilateral and triangular design in a matte finish that beautifully reflected light in hues of blue.

The 13 MP+2 MP dual rear camera is placed in the upper left corner of the alongside the LED

On the lower left corner sits the logo, vertically and in style.

While the left edge of the phone hosts the dual SIM tray and the volume buttons, the lock button is placed on the right edge of the device.

The lower edge of the phone features speakers, charging slot as well as the audio jack input. The distinguished SIM and SD-card slots is a relief because people can use a second SIM and simultaneously expand 16 GB internal storage up to 256 GB.

The Realme C2 features a dew drop-style notched display design. It sports a 6.1-inch touchscreen LCD display that offers a basic HD+ resolution.

The display of the is average. On full brightness, the display worked well indoors but the colours on the screen appeared flat and dull in sunlight. That not only hindered gaming and video-browsing but also obstructed basic phone usage.

The screen features a floating easy navigation panel on the right side, directing users to camera, messages, photos and other apps in one touch. It also lets you capture screenshots.

The Realme C2 offers the same real camera setup that we have seen on the Realme C1. The front camera also packs the same 5MP.

We would recommend users to turn on the HDR mode for better snaps. The camera app comes with a "Chroma Boost" mode that produced well-contrasted images.

In terms of performance, Realme has tried Helio P22 chipset on C2 which was also used on Xiaomi's budget-friendly 6A.

The device is fueled by a powerful 4,000mAh battery that lasted for a day once fully charged. The normal USB charger that comes bundled with the took slightly over two hours to completely charge the device.

Another good thing about the device is that it does not heat up, neither during charging or when in use.

The face-recognition system worked alright in brightly-lit background but failed in low-light conditions.

Conclusion: Realme C2 smartphone is a decent choice with impressive design under the price of Rs 6,000. The long-time battery back-up and the stylish design makes it a good pick. Other options in the same price bracket include 6A, Zenfone Lite L1 and Galaxy J2 Core.

