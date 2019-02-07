Reliance Jio companies to soon say hello to Gujarat

-
Two Reliance Jio's group companies shall soon shift their registered headquarters from Maharashtra to Gujarat pursuant to the outcome of an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held here on Tuesday.
Confirming the developments, sources in the Jio group told IANS on Thursday that "this was in the pipeline since long" and the formal process has been initiated now.
The Mukesh Ambani-run Reliance Group has strong roots in Gujarat, with even some other companies headquartered there earlier, but since long no new entity had been launched from the neighbouring state.
Accordingly, it was decided to shift the headquarters of two Jio companies - the Reliance Jio Digital Services Ltd. and the Reliance Jio Messaging Services Ltd. - currently based at Maker Chamber IV, Nariman Point in Mumbai, to a new location in Gujarat, the sources explained.
An EGM on February 5 passed a Special Resolution to the effect for the two companies, by which they will now apply to the Central government under Section 13 of the Companies Act, 2013.
They will seek confirmation of the alteration of the Memorandum of Association of the two companies - both incorporated in Mumbai in January 2013 - to enable them shift their registered offices from Maharashtra to Gujarat.
On Thursday, the Reliance Jio Digital Services Ltd. through its Director Sanjay Mashruwala and Reliance Jio Messaging Services Ltd. through its Director R.M. Kamath, issued public notices on this proposal.
They have also sought objections from the people whose interests are likely to be affected due to the proposed change in the registered offices of these companies within a fortnight, informing the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and both the companies.
