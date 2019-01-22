Residential complexes will be constructed at all ICPs: Rajnath

said here on Tuesday that residential complexes will be constructed for security forces at all integrated check posts (ICPs) along the country's international borders.

The said this after laying the foundation stone for a security force residential complex at the ICP at Attari near the India- international border in district of

He also inaugurated the newly created facilities at the joint check post (JCP).

He said that with modern facilities at the ICP, trade will not only increase with the neighbouring country but also with other countries through this route.

"These facilities will also provide employment to locals," Rajnath said.

Lauding the role of the security forces, he said that it will be the first residential complex at an ICP and the has decided to construct such complexes at all ICPs of the country.

The hoped that this facility will further boost the morale of security force personnel.

He also inaugurated the and witnessed the at JCP Attari.

Earlier, he was welcomed by BSF Rajni Kant Misra, BSF ( Frontier) Mahipal Singh Yadav and other senior officials.

Later, talking to the media, the Home Minister said that the government has started the process to acquire land for the Kartarpur corridor in Gurdaspur district of the state.

