Residential complexes will be constructed at all ICPs: Rajnath

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Tuesday that residential complexes will be constructed for security forces at all integrated check posts (ICPs) along the country's international borders.
The Union Home Minister said this after laying the foundation stone for a security force residential complex at the ICP at Attari near the India-Pakistan international border in Amritsar district of Punjab.
He also inaugurated the newly created facilities at the joint check post (JCP).
He said that with modern facilities at the ICP, trade will not only increase with the neighbouring country but also with other countries through this route.
"These facilities will also provide employment to locals," Rajnath said.
Lauding the role of the security forces, he said that it will be the first residential complex at an ICP and the Union Government has decided to construct such complexes at all ICPs of the country.
The Home Minister hoped that this facility will further boost the morale of security force personnel.
He also inaugurated the Viewers' Gallery and witnessed the Retreat Ceremony at JCP Attari.
Earlier, he was welcomed by Director-General BSF Rajni Kant Misra, Inspector General BSF (Punjab Frontier) Mahipal Singh Yadav and other senior officials.
Later, talking to the media, the Home Minister said that the government has started the process to acquire land for the Kartarpur corridor in Gurdaspur district of the state.
