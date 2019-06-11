Retired defender Anas recalled for preparatory camp

has called up 35 players for the preparatory camp starting on June 25 in for Anas Edathodika, who had retired from international after the AFC Asian Cup, has been named among the defenders.

It was widely speculated following India's 3-1 loss to Curacao in the King's Cup that Stimac might ask Anas to reverse his decision to quit international The 32-year-old was a defensive mainstay under Stimac's predecessor Stephen Constantine, forming a formidable partnership with Jhingan.

Jobby Justin, who was part of the preparatory camp ahead of the King's Cup but not selected in the final squad that went to Thailand, finds a place among the forwards. Stimac has recalled all of the players that he had played in the two matches at the King's Cup.

starts on July 7 with taking on Tajikstan in the openers. The other two teams that are playing in the tournament are and

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Anas Edathodika, Salam Ranjan Singh, Jhingan, Adil Khan, Anwar Ali, Golui, Narender, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Nikhil Poojari, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul, Amarjit Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mandar Rao Desai, Ashique Kuruniyan, Soosairaj Michael

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Balwant Singh, Jobby Justin, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh

