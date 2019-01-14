RSS ideologue Devendra Swarup dies at 93

Devendra Swarup, an RSS ideologue who started his career in journalism under later Vajpayee and became of RSS mouthpiece 'Panchjanya', died here on Monday.

Swarup (93) was admitted to the on December 30 due to age-related diseases and breathed his last at 5.24 p.m. on Monday after multi organ failure, doctors said.

Born in 1926 in a small town of in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh, he became a whole-time RSS pracharak after completing his graduation.

Swarup's journey in journalism started in 1948 from a Hindi magazine 'Chetna' published from Banaras as an associate of its Vajpayee. He also worked under Vajpayee in 'Panchjanya' and later became its

An RSS statement said that Swarup was a "moving encyclopedia" and worked closely with all the RSS chiefs from M.S. Golwalkar, also known as Guru Golwalkar, to K.C. Sudarshan.

It said that he was jailed for six months during the ban on RSS after the assassination of in 1948.

He headed the and was also associated with the (ICHR) as a He authored books like "Integral Humanism, Politics of Conversion" and the "RSS, Politics and Media".

