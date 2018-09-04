Russia's Aeroflot to re-launch flights to Sri Lanka

Russia's will re-launch regular non-stop flights to Sri Lanka's capital from October 28, Sri Lankan government's information department said on Tuesday.

The airline, which stopped flights to a decade ago, will re-introduce five weekly flights between and on the state-of-the-art A330 aircraft, reported.

The nine-hour flights will boost inbound tourism from to and will also be a major boost for to the island country, the information department said.

It will also promote Colombo as a vital transit destination.

In addition to Aeroflot, the information department said several other major foreign airlines have also expressed an interest in flying to while many existing operators have added extra capacity via bigger aircraft.

--IANS

pgh/sed

