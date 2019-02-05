Russia to increase range of new missiles, create ground launchers

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan conducts training launch of short-range ballistic missile
Pak successfully test-fires short range ballistic missile 'Nasr'
LRSAM missile successfully test-fired; Def Minister calls it major milestone
Pak conducts training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile
Successful flight test of MPATGM conducted for second time
-
Russia plans to increase the range of missiles being developed and create ground-based launchers for its Kalibr long-range missiles and long-range hypersonic missiles, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
"It is important to increase the firing range of ground-based missile systems being developed today," Shoigu said during a Defence Ministry conference call, according to an official transcript.
In 2019-2020, Russia needs to develop a ground-based version of the sea-based Kalibr complex with a long-range cruise missile, which proved itself well in Syria, and a ground-based missile system with a long-range hypersonic rocket, Shoigu was cited as saying by Xinhua news agency.
These measures will be implemented in response to the US suspension of its participation in the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (IRNFT) and following Russian President Vladimir Putin's order for taking counter-measures, the minister said.
The use of sea-based and air-launched missiles in ground-based versions will significantly shorten the manufacturing time for new missiles and reduce their funding, he added.
--IANS
soni/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU