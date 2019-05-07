Sadhus in MP perform 'hatha yoga' for Digvijaya win

Sadhus in on Tuesday performed 'hatha yoga' in support of former and candidate from this Lok Sabha constituency

alias Computer Baba was leading the group which performed 'havan' to ensure Singh's victory in the elections to be held here on May 12.

The former CM, along with his wife Amrita Singh, also took part in the 'hatha yoga'.

Computer Baba said: "This 'hatha yoga' is important. It is austerity of the sadhus. They are hoping this could help Singh in winning the elections."

Singh is contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party's Pragya Thakur. The BJP has been winning the parliamentary seat since 1984, while the has won six out the 16 elections held here so far.

