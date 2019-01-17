Severe cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

A severe continued in the Valley on Thursday despite an improve in conditions after snowfall the previous day, the office said.

While the was sunny in the Jammu division, the sky remained cloudy in the valley.

The weather office has forecast heavy snowfall in the valley from January Saturday to January 23.

Due to frost and highly slippery road conditions, very few commuters came out in the morning in city and elsewhere in the valley.

The minimum temperature was minus 1.3 degrees Celsius in while in Pahalgam and Gulmarg it was minus 5.1 and minus 10.0, respectively.

Leh town recorded minus 12.0 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 20.2 as the minimum temperatures.

Drass town was the coldest in with minus 22.0 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city recorded 6.2 degrees Celsius, Katra 5.4, Batote 0.6, Bannihal 0.8 and Bhaderwah minus 1.0 as the night's lowest temperatures.

