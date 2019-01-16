Issue of climate change already covered, says NGT

Climate change is certainly a matter already covered in the environmental impact assessment, the NGT said on Wednesday as it disposed of a 9-year-old girl's petition alleging inaction by the Centre to mitigate the adverse impact of climate change.

The green tribunal was hearing a plea filed by a resident of through her legal guardians seeking directions to and (CPCB) to take effective, science-based action to reduce and minimize the adverse impacts of climate change in the country.

A bench headed by (NGT) Justice said the authorities acting under the (Protection) Act, 1986, have to perform their obligation of impact assessment as per statutory scheme which is not under challenge.

"In this view of the matter, we do not consider it necessary to issue any direction under section 14 and 15 of the National Green Tribunal, Act, 2010. There is no reason to presume that Paris Agreement and other international protocols are not reflected in the policies of the or are not taken into consideration in granting clearances," the bench said.

Quoting a report titled, "Trends in Global CO2 Emissions: 2016 Report", the petition had contended that emitted 7 per cent of the total global CO2 emissions (2.3 billion tons), making it the third most climate polluting country in the world.

" is one of the most vulnerable countries to adverse climate change impacts, and the people of India are already experiencing adverse climate change impacts across the country. These include rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and adverse impacts due to rising temperatures," it had said.

The 2017 petition had also said that the CPCB has been inconsistent with its objectives even after announcing several measures to tackle climate change.

"As per the 34th Report of the of India titled 'Performance Audit on Renewable Energy Sector in India Union Government, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy', it was reported that the had failed to meet its targets for scaling up the use of under the NAPCC.

"The NAPCC envisages raising to 8 per cent of the national for by 2012-13 and 9 per cent by 2013-14. However, as per the CAG report, the national achievement for the purchase of from in those 2 years was only 4.28 per cent and 4.51 per cent, respectively," it said.

