'Sex Education' renewed for season 2

Comedy series "Sex Education" starring and has been renewed for season two on streaming website

The website announced the renewal on Friday, with production on the eight-episode season slated to begin this spring in Britain, reports

According to Netflix, the series is among its most popular recent originals - on track to be viewed by more 40 million members worldwide within the first four weeks of season one's January 11 release.

"Sex Education" centers on 16-year-old Otis Milburn, an inexperienced, socially awkward high-school student who lives with his sex-therapist mother.

Otis is a reluctant expert on sex but comes to realize he can use his knowledge to gain status at Moordale High School, teaming up with bad-girl to set up an underground sex-therapy clinic for fellow students.

"Sex Education" also stars Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Tanya Reynolds, and Alistair Petrie, who are set to reprise their roles.

Creator will return for season 2 and producer with set to produce alongside Nunn.

"The reception to season one has been so exciting... Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible," Nunn said in a statement.

" has captured the awkward teenage experience with a lot of heart and humour in 'Sex Education'," added Cindy Holland, Netflix's

