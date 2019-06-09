JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Ranveer gives style tips to Deepika? Netizens think so

13 killed in truck rollover crash in Philippines

Business Standard

Shahid Kapoor twinning with Katrina Kaif

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actor Shahid Kapoor and actress Katrina Kaif ended up twinning in black and white pinstripe outfits.

Earlier this week, the actor posted a picture of himself wearing a double-breasted monochrome pantsuit that looked similar to what Katrina wore at an event in Goa.

Shahid, who is currently promoting his forthcoming film "Kabir Singh", captioned it: "Thanks for the outfit Katrina Kaif. #KabirSingh."

Katrina replied to him, saying: "Yeah twinning."

The actress had also worn a pinstriped monochrome double-breasted blazer.

--IANS

nn/rb/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 09 2019. 16:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU