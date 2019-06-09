Shahid Kapoor twinning with Katrina Kaif

-
Actor Shahid Kapoor and actress Katrina Kaif ended up twinning in black and white pinstripe outfits.
Earlier this week, the actor posted a picture of himself wearing a double-breasted monochrome pantsuit that looked similar to what Katrina wore at an event in Goa.
Shahid, who is currently promoting his forthcoming film "Kabir Singh", captioned it: "Thanks for the outfit Katrina Kaif. #KabirSingh."
Katrina replied to him, saying: "Yeah twinning."
The actress had also worn a pinstriped monochrome double-breasted blazer.
