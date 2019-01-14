Spain's Badosa bows out of Australian Open in first round

Spain's lost her first round match against Australian Kimberly at here on Monday.

The 21-year-old Spaniard went down 4-6, 2-6 against wild card Birrell, 20, and was knocked out of the first grand slam of the year.

Fellow Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo was also knocked out of the first round of the tournament after she lost 3-6, 2-6 to Estonia's Anett Kontaveit, reports news.

will now be resting its hopes for the women's titles on Garbine Muguruza, and Lara Arruabarrena, who are all set to play on Tuesday.

