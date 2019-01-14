Spain's Badosa bows out of Australian Open in first round

-
-
Spain's Paula Badosa lost her first round match against Australian Kimberly Birrell at the Australian Open here on Monday.
The 21-year-old Spaniard went down 4-6, 2-6 against wild card Birrell, 20, and was knocked out of the first grand slam of the year.
Fellow Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo was also knocked out of the first round of the tournament after she lost 3-6, 2-6 to Estonia's Anett Kontaveit, reports Efe news.
Spain will now be resting its hopes for the women's titles on Garbine Muguruza, Carla Suarez Navarro and Lara Arruabarrena, who are all set to play on Tuesday.
--IANS
kk/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
