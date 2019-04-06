Stop smoking cigarettes before they make you blind

Do you Think twice before taking another drag as it may not only damage your heart or lungs but can also make you blind, experts say.

harms the retina -- the light-sensing tissue in the back of the eyes, responsible for transmitting images to the brain.

"It's like a film of a camera which converts light rays into impulses which help us see," Raja Narayanan, of (LVPEI), told IANS.

" increases the in the bloodstream thereby reducing blood and oxygen flow to the retina. This makes smokers two times more susceptible to Age (AMD)," Narayanan added.

A recent study, published in the journal Psychiatry Research, indicated significant changes in the smokers' red-green and blue-yellow colour vision, which suggested that consuming substances with neurotoxic chemicals, such as those in cigarettes, may cause overall colour vision loss.

is one of the largest preventable causes of various and premature deaths worldwide.

was among the top 10 countries together accounting for almost two-thirds of the world's smokers (63.6 per cent) in 2015, according to a Global Burden of study published in The Lancet in 2017.

Smoking can further affect a bunch of eye like cataract, etc. While related to the front of the eye are easily recognised, like AMD and (DME) might develop silently and lead to progressive vision loss if not treated on time.

"The vision loss caused by cannot be reversed. However, if the condition is diagnosed on time the can be managed effectively to prevent further loss of vision. Recognition of symptom is a key aspect for timely diagnosis," Ajay Dudani, Ophthalmologist/Eye and Vitreoretinal Surgeon, Mumbai Retina Centre, told IANS.

"The symptoms of these are often confused with those of old age or other which leads to delayed diagnosis," he added.

People with need to be extra cautious of any vision changes and need to follow a healthy lifestyle as they are more susceptible to

"Today, there are treatment options available that can slow or halt progression. Some of the treatment options available in include photocoagulation, anti-VEGF (Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor) injections and combination therapy which includes and anti-VEGF treatment," Dudani asserted.

According to experts, owing to an unhealthy lifestyle, dietary habits and constant stress and exposure to digital screens, the incidence of retinal diseases and other is rising amongst the working population.

They say that a cessation programme can help an individual quit smoking.

"It can be advised to consult an expert and take up a cessation programme to quit smoking. Other than this, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and including a range of brightly coloured fruits and vegetables, that have antioxidants can help maintain retinal health," Narayanan said.

"Dark, leafy greens such as kale, spinach, lettuce etc. have lutein and zeaxanthin - both important nutrients for eye health. Certain vitamins like vitamin C and vitamin A also help in overall eye health and help prevent the progression of AMD and DME," he noted.

( can be contacted at vivek.c@ians.in)

--IANS

vc/rt/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)