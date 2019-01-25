Student team, Space Kidz India hope to get signals from Kalamsat on Saturday

The five member student team and are hoping to receive signals on Saturday from their nano- Kalamsat launched on Thursday night by an Indian rocket, said a top

Kalamsat is a 10 cm cube, 1.2 kg communication with a life span of two months. The cost is about Rs 12 lakh.

"We are hoping to receive the signals from Kalamsat tomorrow (Saturday). While officials of (ISRO) have assured that it is normal and nothing to worry, we are anxious," Srimathy Kesan, of told IANS.

According to her, only one fourth of the solar battery panel seems to have been exposed to the Sun on Friday which was not sufficient to charge the batteries onboard.

"ISRO officials have told us not to worry. They have said it happens like that and sometimes it may take two or three days to get the signals from the satellite," Kesan added.

The is in the office here.

On Thursday night ISRO's rocket PSLV put into orbit defence satellite Microsat R.

After that, the rocket's fourth stage turned into an orbital platform for Kalamsat fixed on that.

