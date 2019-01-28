Swasth Bharat Yatra to culminate in Delhi on Tuesday

Yatra, the cyclothon organised by the FSSAI to people to 'Eat Right will culminate in the national capital on Tuesday after more than 100 days since its flag off, a statement said.

According to and Standards Authority of (FSSAI), the concluding ceremony will be held at Rajiv Chowk and will be attended by for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

The yatra had began from six different locations - Leh, Panaji, Thiruvananthapuram, Puducherry, Kolkata and Agartala - on six different tracks last October last year.

More than 10,000 volunteer cyclists covered over 20,000 km across 36 states and union territories spreading the message of 'Eat Safe, Eat Healthy and Eat Fortified'.

The goal of this yatra was achieved through engagement activities and events in more than 2,100 locations along the yatra and the creation of over 21,000 local, community 'Eat Right Champions' who would sustain this movement in the future, added the statement.

