Swasth Bharat Yatra to culminate in Delhi on Tuesday

-
ALSO READ
Govt launches 'Swastha Bharat Yatra' campaign to create awareness about safe food
Tamil Nadu named best state for active participation in Swath Bharat Yatra: FSSAI
FSSAI asks food business operators to gear up for rigorous inspection regime
Govt sanctions nearly 500 additional posts for food regulator FSSAI
FSSAI notifies standards for honey & its products to curb adulteration
-
Swasth Bharat Yatra, the cyclothon organised by the FSSAI to nudge people to 'Eat Right will culminate in the national capital on Tuesday after more than 100 days since its flag off, a statement said.
According to food regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the concluding ceremony will be held at Rajiv Chowk and will be attended by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey.
The yatra had began from six different locations - Leh, Panaji, Thiruvananthapuram, Puducherry, Kolkata and Agartala - on six different tracks last October last year.
More than 10,000 volunteer cyclists covered over 20,000 km across 36 states and union territories spreading the message of 'Eat Safe, Eat Healthy and Eat Fortified'.
The goal of this yatra was achieved through engagement activities and events in more than 2,100 locations along the yatra and the creation of over 21,000 local, community 'Eat Right Champions' who would sustain this movement in the future, added the statement.
--IANS
spk/oeb/vm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU