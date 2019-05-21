Thackeray to skip NDA dinner, Desai to represent Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will skip the dinner meeting hosted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday evening, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Anil Desai, the Rajya Sabha MP, will be Shiv Sena'a representative at the meet.
"BJP President had invited Udhavji and he called him up also. But he is not going. Subhash Desai will attend the dinner," Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut told the media here.
He also raised questions on holding such a meeting ahead of the results, asking: "Till the results come out and things get clear, what will we do in Delhi?"
The counting of votes for the just-held Lok Sabha elections will be taken up on May 23.
The meeting, which comes two days ahead of the counting of votes, is likely to chalk out a strategy for the post-poll scenario.
