Thackeray to skip NDA dinner, Desai to represent Shiv Sena

will skip the dinner meeting hosted by (BJP) in on Tuesday evening, which will be attended by

Anil Desai, the Rajya Sabha MP, will be Shiv Sena'a at the meet.

"BJP had invited Udhavji and he called him up also. But he is not going. will attend the dinner," leader and told the media here.

He also raised questions on holding such a meeting ahead of the results, asking: "Till the results come out and things get clear, what will we do in "

The counting of votes for the just-held Lok Sabha elections will be taken up on May 23.

The meeting, which comes two days ahead of the counting of votes, is likely to chalk out a strategy for the post-poll scenario.

--IANS

bns/akk/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)