'The Last Color' making a splash: Vikas Khanna

Celebrity Khanna, whose directorial debut "The Last Color" got two screenings at the 13th Annual Dallas International Film Festival, is glad the film has made a internationally.

The film is written by himself. Its teaser was unveiled at last year, and the film premiered at the Annual

"We are super excited that our film is making at all major international film festivals. It's a milestone for us that the movie was screened at and the tickets were sold out for both the shows. It has also reassured us of the faith and confidence we had placed in the project," said in a statement.

The movie follows the friendship between a and a widow named Noor in Vrindavan. The duo yearns to play with colours on the occasion of Holi, but Noor and the other widows are held back by tradition. The film raises pertinent societal issues around women empowerment, girl child education and their right to live with dignity.

said: "It is a film that deals with universal themes around hope, friendship and the triumph of human spirit and connects with audiences globally transcending all barriers."

Veteran plays one of the lead characters in the movie, along with real life street children who were trained in workshops for months to bring alive the story in a simple cadence. The film has been shot by Subhranshu Das, and produced by Bindu Khanna, and under the banner of House Of Omkar.

--IANS

rb/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)