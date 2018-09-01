Thousands march against abortion bill in Australia

Thousands of people marched in central on Saturday to protest against plans to decriminalize abortion in the state of

The demonstrators marched from Queens Gardens in Brisbane's Central Business District to Speaker's Corner outside Parliament House, carrying signs that read "Choose Life" and "Pro-Life Pro-Woman", an epa-efe reported.

The "March for Life" was protesting a proposed bill by the Labour state government, called the Termination of Pregnancy Bill 2018, which would legalize abortion up to 22 weeks into pregnancy, with allowances made under certain conditions for abortions after that.

and New are the only states in that continue to treat abortion as a crime.

The bill is scheduled to be voted on October 16, and Cherish Life, the organization behind the rally, has said it "is imperative that Queenslanders urge their MPs to vote No", according to a statement by the group.

was among those in attendance, along with Liberal for

Canavan praised the "fantastic turnout" at the march. "So proud to stand with thousands of Queenslanders for the gift of life", he tweeted.

