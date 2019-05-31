Tiananmen protests were not suppressed: Chinese government

The massacre of unarmed citizens by soldiers in Beijing's in 1989, should not be referred to as "suppression", a told reporters.

June 4 marks 30 years since Chinese troops ended several weeks of protests by firing at civilians, killing hundreds of people, reports

It has been estimated that as many as 10,000 people were arrested during and after the protests. Several dozen people have been executed for their parts in the demonstrations.

At his monthly briefing on Thursday, was asked by journalists if the People's had any comment on the suppression of students 30 years ago.

"I don't agree with the word 'suppression' in your question," he said. "Over the past 30 years, the process of our reform and development and our stability and achievements have already addressed your question."

The protests began in mid-April in 1989 following the death of former Hu Yaobang, who had been deposed years earlier and was seen by students as a proponent of greater social freedoms in

Over the next seven weeks, protesters occupied -- a huge public space that faces on to the Forbidden City and the of the People.

Eventually, hardliners in the cracked down on the protesters, declaring and calling in the military.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)