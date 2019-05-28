Time to fix accountability; sack not resign: Pramod Tiwari

Senior on Tuesday said that this was not the time for to resign but seek accountability from those who were given responsibility.

Talking to media soon after meeting at the residence her brother and party president, said: "All those who are responsible should give their resignation and should remain as the

" has faced such debacle many a times and this party has the strength to come back and the party should be led by and the Gandhi family."

Asked whether he met Rahul Gandhi, said he met Priyanka and told her that Rahul Gandhi should not resign.

Since morning Congress leaders have been visiting the Congress President's residence as he has been insisting on resigning from the helm following the party's humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Rahul Gandhi also met for around 30 minutes.

--IANS

rbe/in/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)