Trolling doesn't affect Hailey Baldwin

Pop star fiancee says she is not letting herself get too caught up in what the have to say about her relationship with the "Sorry"

"I'm beyond excited," the 21-year-old model, who is engaged to marry Bieber, told Australia's Stellar magazine, reports people.com.

"I don't think it's affected me really. I have learned to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life," she added.

The couple got engaged during a romantic vacation to the on July 7 and confirmed the news on two days after the proposal.

Though the couple have barely spent a day apart since getting engaged, they recently decided to push back their wedding plans, according to a source close to them.

--IANS

nv/rb

