Would be happy to work with Amitabh Bachchan again: Jaya Prada

Jaya Prada, the premiere of whose maiden fiction TV show "Perfect Pati" will clash with that of the new season of Amitabh Bachchan's " Banega Crorepati" on Monday, says she would love to work with the megastar again if there's an opportunity and a suitable role.

"The fact that our shows are premiering on the same day is purely a coincidence, but no doubt a special one. Amitji and I go a long way back thanks to our film careers and I treasure all the movies we have done together. He is such a fine and working with an of his calibre is always a wonderful experience. I wish him the best always," Jaya said in a statement.

"I would be happy to work with him again if a good opportunity comes my way in the future, but it completely depends on the subject of what is offered to me," added the actress, who has worked with Big B in like " Jamunaa Saraswathi", "Aakhree Raasta", "Indrajeet", "Kohram" and "Aaj Ka Arjun".

Jaya's show "Perfect Pati" will premiere on &TV, while Amitabh's show will go on air on

The is excited about her show, which she says, showcases a contemporary perspective to the way we look at marriages in India, and at the same time redefines the manner in which a mother-in-law is usually portrayed on Indian television.

