Trump serves fast-food again at White House

US President Donald Trump has once again served fast-food at a White House sports event after a similar dinner for a university football team in January, the media reported.
On Monday, the grand mahogany table of the White House State Dining Room was set with white roses, fine china, silver platters stacked with Big Macs, pouches of fried chicken sandwiches, and bowls of extra sauce for the champion North Dakota State Bison football team, CNN reported.
"We could've had chefs, we could have, but we had fast food... Because I know you people," Trump told the people assembled for dinner.
The President said the choice for a fast-food dinner was aimed at supporting American business.
"We like American companies, OK?" he said.
Trump encouraged the team to "go and eat up", noting that he would have a sandwich at the podium himself.
At the January dinner for the Clemson University football team, Trump served McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King and pizza.
