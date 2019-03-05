JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Human Interest-Society

Bright and cold Shimla, Manali

Business Standard

Trump serves fast-food again at White House

IANS  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump has once again served fast-food at a White House sports event after a similar dinner for a university football team in January, the media reported.

On Monday, the grand mahogany table of the White House State Dining Room was set with white roses, fine china, silver platters stacked with Big Macs, pouches of fried chicken sandwiches, and bowls of extra sauce for the champion North Dakota State Bison football team, CNN reported.

"We could've had chefs, we could have, but we had fast food... Because I know you people," Trump told the people assembled for dinner.

The President said the choice for a fast-food dinner was aimed at supporting American business.

"We like American companies, OK?" he said.

Trump encouraged the team to "go and eat up", noting that he would have a sandwich at the podium himself.

At the January dinner for the Clemson University football team, Trump served McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King and pizza.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 10:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements