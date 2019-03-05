Trump serves fast-food again at White House

US has once again served fast- at a event after a similar dinner for a university football team in January, the media reported.

On Monday, the grand mahogany table of the State Dining Room was set with white roses, fine china, silver platters stacked with Big Macs, pouches of fried chicken sandwiches, and bowls of extra sauce for the champion North Dakota State Bison football team, reported.

"We could've had chefs, we could have, but we had fast .. Because I know you people," Trump told the people assembled for dinner.

The said the choice for a fast- dinner was aimed at supporting American business.

"We like American companies, OK?" he said.

Trump encouraged the team to "go and eat up", noting that he would have a sandwich at the podium himself.

At the January dinner for the football team, Trump served McDonald's, Wendy's, and pizza.

