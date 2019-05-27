TSMC begins mass production of 7nm+ process for Kirin 985, A13 chips

(TSMC) - the world's largest contract maker - has officially announced the beginning of mass production of its second-generation 7nm+ process for 985 and or A13 chipsets.

The top-notch 985 would likely feature in Huawei's flagship Mate 30, while A13 would come with Apple's 2019 iPhones.

"This is the first time the Taiwanese company is implementing EUV lithography, taking a step towards becoming the main competitor of and Samsung," the GSMArena reported on Monday.

The announcement comes days after said it would continue delivering critical to even as chip ARM has cut ties with the

Other firms that will continue shipping products that do not violate US restrictions to Huawei, include and Chinese

On May 15, US effectively banned Huawei with a national security order.

The US publicly asked its allies to steer clear of using Huawei products over concerns that the equipment could be used by the to obtain private information.

