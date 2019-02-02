Two RRBs to be merged to form Tamil Nadu Grama Bank

Public sector on Saturday said two regional (RRBs) -- and -- will be merged to form as per the notification. The integration will be effective from April 1.

The new will be under the sponsorship of with head office in Salem, said in a statement.

Originally the was sponsored by Indian Bank and by

"We assure that with more than Rs 21,000 crore of business through 625 branches and 800 business outlets spread over the state, will continue to deliver high quality products and services to customers," Indian Bank said.

--IANS

vj/rs/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)