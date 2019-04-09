UP Congress to bring out supplementary manifesto

-
The Uttar Pradesh Congress will soon bring out a state manifesto to address issues that are peculiar to India's most populous province.
This is being done at the behest of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.
The state manifesto will include issues related to 'Shiksha Mitras' (contractual teachers), revival of the old pension scheme, relief to ad hoc employees, ASHA workers, cooks, police recruitment, modernization of madarasas and farmers.
Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu had taken representatives of these groups for a meeting with Priyanka Gandhi and she had assured them that the Congress would address their problems.
"There are some issues that are specific to Uttar Pradesh and could not have been included in the national manifesto. We are bringing out a supplementary manifesto for this," said Rashid Alvi, in charge of the manifesto committee.
