US court nixes whistleblower's suit accusing Infosys, Apple of visa abuse

A in the state of California has dismissed lawsuit against and over allegations that it abused the visa system to save money.

The California federal judge nixed a whistleblower's suit accusing of bringing two trainers from India into the country using B-1 visas instead of the necessary and more expensive H1B, AppleInsider reported on Thursday.

The lawsuit claimed that and "conspired to have two Indian nationals enter the United States on a business to provide training at Apple in violation of immigration laws".

The suit, filed by Carl Krawitt who is a former contractor for Infosys, said the two trainers were brought in under the wrong visa and that Apple should have acquired the more expensive and numerically-capped H1-B visas for the pair.

A is used to allow non-immigrants enter the US for business purposes but on a temporary basis and with limitations.

The lawsuit claimed executives knew the company "lacked sufficient foreign nationals on H1-B visas to legally perform the classroom training sessions at Apple" that the company was contracted to provide, and that "only Indian foreign national workers on B-1 visas were available to perform services" for Apple at the time, said the report.

Apple, however, argued its trainer's activities were permissible under the B-1 visas.

"The court determined that the trainers' work under the was acceptable, and that neither Apple nor Infosys were attempting to commit fraud," the report noted.