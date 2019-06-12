US stocks close lower

US equities erased their earlier gains and closed slightly lower as Wall Street digested a slew of economic data.

The fell 14.17 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 26,048.51 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 was down 1.01 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 2,885.72. The decreased 0.60 point, or 0.01 per cent, to 7,822.57, reported.

Of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors, industrials and utilities struggled while consumer discretionary and outperformed.

Shares of the US declined 3.96 per cent at the close, the worst-performer in the Dow.

Meanwhile, shares of both and climbed 1.22 per cent, leading the gainers in the 30-stock index.

On the economic front, the seasonally adjusted price index for final demand edged up 0.1 per cent in May, the reported Tuesday. Final demand prices advanced 0.2 per cent in April and 0.6 per cent in March.

US small business optimism rose 1.5 points to 105.0 in May, the said Tuesday. Economists surveyed by Econoday had forecast a 102.0 reading.

--IANS

vin/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)